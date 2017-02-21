Frank O. Shields (1943-2017)

BANGOR - Frank Owen Shields, 71, passed away on Feb. 9, 2017 at the Bangor Nursing and Rehab Center surrounded by his family.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1943 in Exeter, N.H., the son of Frank B. and Ruth M. (Lindsey) Shields.

He was educated in the schools of Fairfield, graduated from Lawrence High School, and attended the University of Maine at Farmington. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy until his honorable discharge. He was employed for many years by Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor as a lab supervisor/technician. He loved horses.

Frank is survived by three daughters: Angel Ginn and husband Vance of Abbot, Franki Lynn Dean and husband Brian of Virginia, Rhoda Shields of Guilford; son, Shaun Shields of Abbot; two sisters: Hazel Langley of Fairfield, Alice White and husband Robert of Clinton; two brothers: Merle Shields and wife Violet of Mercer, Mervill Shields and wife Deborah of Norridgewock; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was predeceased by his wife, Susan Shields; parents; brother, Charles Shields; three sisters: Shirley Shields, Rhoda Shields, and Winnifred Libby.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.