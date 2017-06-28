Fred C. Whittier Jr. (1924-2017)

Fred C. Whittier Jr., 93, a resident of Farmington passed away June 26, 2017 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta.

Fred was born on Feb. 10, 1924, the son of Fred C. Whittier Sr. and Gladys Rackliff. He grew up in Farmington and attended Farmington schools.

After school he relocated to South Portland, working in the ship yards helping to build the Liberty Ships used to transport supplies and troops to Europe during WWII. From there he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served under General Patton in the M7 Tank Division seeing action on D-Day. Fred shared many stories of his time in Bam Berg Germany, France, and Czechoslovakia, even speaking some German to the surprise of his daughters.

After his service he met and married Cora Hinckley and raised three daughters. He worked as a master carpenter and foreman for K & H Foster in Wilton for many years before retiring to build his own home in New Vineyard. After its completion he returned to work as a self employed carpenter doing jobs for many customers in the Farmington area.

Fred enjoyed many activities with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He could always be found enjoying the outdoors, skiing, horseback riding, hiking, swimming, and camping just to name a few.

He is survived by his three daughters, Alicia Dumas and her husband Philip of Saco, Sharon Whittier of Farmington, and Firle Whittier of Hollowell; his five wonderful grandchildren Marcy, Jennifer, Renee, Becky, and Amy; eight great grandchildren; and one brother Paul Whittier and his wife Betty of Mt. Vernon.

Fred was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Cora Whittier; two sisters Ida Judkins and Maxine Watson; and his brother Stanley Whittier.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the VA Hospital in Augusta and to Hospice for the wonderful care they gave him. They also would like to thank Pinewood Terrace in Farmington for the care given to him while a resident there.

Visitation will be held on July 7, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home on July 8, 2017 at 11 a.m. A private family service at the Veterans Cemetery in Augusta will take place at a later date. Those wishing may make donations in Fred's memory to the Maine Veterans Home, 310 Cony St., Augusta, Maine or Maine General Community Care, Maine General Hospice & Volunteers of Kennebec Valley, P.O. Box 828, Waterville, Maine 04903-0828.

