Fred L. Barker, Jr. (1931-2018)

WILTON - Fred L. Barker, Jr. 87, of Wilton, died Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 17, 2018 in a tragic accident at home.

He was born in Farmington, April 25, 1931 the son of F. Leavitt, Sr. and Margaret (Chandler) Barker and attended Wilton schools.

He served as a military policeman in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and later worked at G.H. Bass Shoe Company, prior to his retirement He also worked as a mechanic at Backus Garage in East Wilton for several years.

When he started wintering in Florida, he worked as a mechanic for a traveling carnival, then settling in the Tampa Bay area, working security at Tampa Downs, a horse race track where he grew to love horse racing. He recently attended the Farmington Fair races, saying "I didn't get rich!”

Mr. Barker enjoyed camping and during the summer of 1972 traveled across the United States with his truck and camper. He also enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing.

He was predeceased by an infant brother Alonzo Guy Barker, a sister Eleanor B. Barker, his first wife Hisako (Mickey) Barker, and his wife, Sherry in February 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (Kathy) Barker and her husband John of Virginia; his granddaughter Patricia (Patty) Haggan and husband Jon of Farmington; his grandson, Bryan Barker and wife Julie of Virginia; his great grandson, Alexander (Alex) Haggan and his great granddaughter, Bryana Barker; a brother George Barker and wife Glenda of Chesterville; a sister, Harriet Ryder of Chesterville, one nephew, seven nieces and their families. Sherry's children, Janice, Paul, and Kelly Sabin all of Wilton. Sherry’s grandchildren, Bradley Jackson and Darby Rose-Lin Sabin.

Interment with military honors will be at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta on Tuesday at 10am. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.