Fred Van Orman (1936-2018)

WINSLOW - Fred Van Orman, 82, passed away March 5, 2018 at his home in Winslow after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born Feb. 17, 1936 in Hornell, New York, the son of William Neal and Margaret (Smith) Van Orman.

He was educated in the schools of New York and graduated from Almond High School. He was a veteran who proudly served his country for 22 years in the United States Navy until his retirement. After serving his country, he was employed by Bath Iron Works for 12.5 years, then as a care taker of the Lincoln Ladd estate in Wayne for 12 years. He was involved in many civic and community activities including teaching hunter safety courses in West Gardiner for 32 years, with the Special Olympics for the Madison Bull Frogs, was a member of the Litchfield Masonic Lodge, member of the Winslow VFW, and of the West Gardiner Rod and Gun Club, and a member of the Manchester Community Church. Fred enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and camping with son, Fred II, family and friends at his cabin on Flagstaff Lake, and of course, football.

Fred will be lovingly remembered for his saying of “yumpin' yimminy”, his Doctor Doolittle approach with animals, and love for Tippy, the family dog.

He is survived by his spouse of 57 years, Patricia M. (O'Brien) Van Orman of Winslow; children, Donna Sears and husband Wallace of Abbyville, South Carolina, Patrick Van Orman of Sacremento, California, D. Fred Van Orman II and partner Gary Nadeau of Winslow, Calvin Van Orman, deceased, William Van Orman and Dr. Billiones of Germantown, Maryland; grandchildren, Van Sears of Great Mills, MD, Raberta Sears of Augusta, Georgia, Patrick Kelly, Jennah and Patricia Van Orman of Sacremento, California; great grandchildren, Phineas W. Roinhart of Augusta, Georgia; 11 more that reside in California; nieces and nephews, Jim and Rose Hicks of Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, Harold and Mark Vosburg of Hornell, New York, Mindy and Brian Deschane of San Antonio, Texas, Sherry Valerie, Becky and Jennifer O’Brien of Pennsylvania, Megan and Tim Graffam of Cape Elizabeth; sister-in-law, Roberta Moore and husband William of Port St. Lucie, Flordia; sister-in-law, Anne O’Brien of South Portland. He was predeceased by his sister, Rosanne Waight.

The Van Orman family would like to give many thanks to the caring staff of hospice; wonderful people!

A memorial service will be held, Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Manchester Community Church, 21 Readfield Road, Manchester, ME 04351. A Celebration of Life (social) will be held following the memorial service at the Manchester Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Fred's memory to Hospice, 150 Dresden Avenue, Gardiner, ME 04345 or Hospice Alliance of Maine, 30 Association Drive, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.