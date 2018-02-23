Frederic ‘Ted’ Lynn York II (1943-2018)

FARMINGTON - Frederic “Ted” Lynn York II, 74, passed away on Feb. 15, 2018 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 2, 1943 in Portland, the son of Frederic York I and Marjorie (Ranger) York. After graduating from high school, Ted married Patricia Roberts on July 31, 1961 at the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. He then went to work at the Farmington Corn Shop. He attended Husson College, graduating with a major in Finance. During his college years, he worked at Western Auto and after completing college, he went to work as CFO for WR Grace in Searsport.

Wanting to return to the Farmington area, he and his wife purchased Pearson’s Sporting Goods and successfully ran it for four years. For the next 15 years, he went to work in the woods with his three sons. Moving to Caribou with his wife, he went to work for Maine Packers as a controller, followed by several controller positions with Dorothy Egg Farms, Humpty Dumpty and then locally for David Horn. Ted returned to New Vineyard to build his retirement home on the “Mountain” on the Barker Road. He was a Registered Maine Guide and enjoyed hunting, fishing, apple trees, gardening, sapping, honey bees and working in the woods. He was never happier than when he was on his mountain with his dog, Zeva.

Ted is survived by; his wife of 56 years, Patricia Roberts York of New Vineyard; his son, Flint York and wife Dora of West Freeman and Flint’s children, Flint York Jr. and wife Brooklyn, Jaret York and wife Terry, Amanda Haines and husband Luke, Krista Fournier and husband Garret, Katie York, Danny York and wife Sprite; his son, Scott York and wife Joy of Strong and their children, Christopher York, Josh York, Tyson Chase and wife Sara, Brittany Dunham and husband Adam, Mikayla Lane and husband Aaron, Hunter York, Hayden York and girlfriend Maddy Ladd; his son Larry York and wife Cheryl of Farmington and their children, Mitchell York and fiance` Ashley Smith, and Taylor York; many great grandchildren; and his mother in-law, June Roberts “June Bug” of New Vineyard.

Donations in Ted’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or online at diabetes.org

On Sunday, March 4, 2018, a Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 pm, at the Fairbanks School Meeting House, 508 Fairbanks Rd, in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.