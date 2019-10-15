Frederic W. Gallup (1959-2019)

EUSTIS - Frederic W. Gallup, 59, legend of the logging industry, resident of Eustis, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday Oct. 11, 2019.

He was born in Farmington Nov. 7, 1959 the son of Franklin P. Gallup Sr. and Hazel C. Voter. He graduated high school in Farmington and went to work where he was most happy, the woods of Maine.

When not working in the outdoors he could be found hunting, fishing or just enjoying them with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his fiancé of 26 years, Greta Ellis of Eustis, his son Eric Connell and fiancé Amy Littlefield of New Portland, grandchildren; Lukas, Bradley, Brooklynn, of Kenzie of New Portland, Mitchell of San Antonio, Texas, and Mallory of Bangor. He is also survived by his mother Hazel Gallup, of Farmington, two brothers Frank and his wife Karen of Vassalboro. Joseph Gallup of New Jersey, two sisters, Cheryl Barker of Jay and Dianne Maitland of Clearwater Fla., four nieces, Tara Yeaton and her husband Scott of Pittston, Kimberly Bartlett and her husband Kenny of Whitefield and Megan Bushover and her husband Dustin of Vassalboro. Debra Meservey and her husband Wilton of Tenn, A Nephew Clyde Andrewski of Farmingdale. Several great nieces and Nephews.

Frederic was predeceased by his father Franklin P. Gallup Sr.

A graveside memorial service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at noon at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Cremation care provided by Wiles Remembrance Center; Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington.

A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com