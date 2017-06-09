Frederick ‘Fred’ Maynard Steeves (1938-2017)

VASSALBORO - Frederick “Fred” Maynard Steeves, 79, passed away June 4, 2017 at the Maine Veteran’s Hospice Center in Augusta surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born May 30, 1938 in Rockland, the son of Charles Steven Steeves and Edna (Lathrop) Steeves.

He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the US Air Force until his honorable discharge. He also trained with the Marine Corps.

On March 14, 1986, he married Nancy Hastings in Seward, Alaska. In his younger days, he worked for a fire truck production company and in the chicken industry. He also was a fisherman in New Bedford. After moving to Seward, Alaska in 1965, he owned his own marine welding business. He was also a fisherman, trapper, bear guide, and bus driver.

Fred was a member of the Centerpoint Community Church, Lions International, the American Legion, and Pioneers of Alaska. He enjoyed hunting, photography, flower gardening, and gold panning.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy (Hastings) Steeves of Vassalboro; children, Alan Steeves, Bobby Raynes, Mark Steeves and wife Jeanmarie, Trilby Post, Noreen Skillman and husband Dan, Jay Sturm, and Joe Sturm; 3 sisters, Ruth Kyte , Pricilla Lundevahl, and Alaide Hopper and husband James; 2 brothers, Wayne Steeves and wife Carla, and Leslie Steeves; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, a grandchild, several sisters, brothers, nephews, and nieces.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 16, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the CenterPoint Community Church, 155 West River Road, Waterville. There will be a luncheon following the service. Interment will be Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the West Rockport Cemetery on Park Street, Rockport.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Fred’s memory to Temple Academy, 60 West River Road, Waterville.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.