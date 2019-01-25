Frederick Orville Smith II (1934-2019)

PORTLAND – Frederick Orville Smith II, 84, of Farmington, died early Tuesday at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born July 17, 1934 in Cambridge, MA, a son of Harry Francis and Dorothy (Spaulding) Zeller Smith and was a graduate of Bowdoin College as well as having received a Master’s of Arts in Political Science from the University of Vermont in 2000. Mr. Smith was veteran of the United States Navy, having served as a Lt. Commander in the US Naval Reserve. He was the President and Treasurer of Fred O. Smith Mfg. of New Vineyard and was currently an account manager at Old Ford Antiques and Collectibles. In Nov. of 2017, he received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who’s Who, the World’s premier publisher of biographical profiles. He was active in the community, having served on numerous Republican Committee’s at the local, state, and national level and was a member of the New Vineyard Fire Department, Old South Congregational Church in Farmington, and the Town of Farmington Budget Committee. He also was a member of the Farmington Downtown Business Association, the Farmington Elks Lodge, Kora Temple Shrine, Farmington American Legion, and Maine Lodge AF and AM #20 of Farmington. At the time of his passing, Mr. Smith was serving as the President of the Farmington Rotary Club. He is survived by his daughters, Sarah Williams of Wilton, Jennifer Smith of Anchorage, Alaska, and Erika Close of Augusta; grandchildren, Rachel Pelter, Julianna Alexandria, Molly Hinkel, Jesse Williams, Carrie Close, Rebecca Close, Erick Close, and Jordan Kaylor; He was predeceased by his wife, Mabel Roxie Moore on Jan. 11, 2013; and his sister, Joy Gilbank.

Public memorial services will be held on Sunday, January27, at 2 pm, from the Old South Congregational Church, Main Street, Farmington. Following services, a Celebration of Life reception will be held at the Farmington American Legion, Middle Street, Farmington. Public graveside committal services with military honors will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 3 pm at the Notch Cemetery, Rt. 27, New Vineyard. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Farmington Rotary Club, PO Box 864, Farmington, ME 04938. Services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Condolences, memories, tributes, and a memorial video may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.