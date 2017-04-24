Frederick W. Dangler (1932-2017)

AUGUSTA - Frederick W. Dangler, 84, passed away April 21, 2017 at the Maine Veteran’s Homes in Augusta.

He was born Oct. 12, 1932 in Ware, Mass. the son of Jasper H. and Laura G. (Goodwin) Dangler.

He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean conflict until his honorable discharge. He had a heart of gold, helped a lot of people and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his significant other, Shirley Blodgett of Norridgewock; friend, Keith Tuttle and wife Carla; several children and siblings; niece, Jane Patterson of Burnham; several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At his request there will be no graveside or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Frederick’s memory to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.