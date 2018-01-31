Funeral services announced for Montress E. Lambert

STRONG - Funeral services for Montress E. Lambert, who passed away on Dec. 27, 2017, will be held on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. There will be an hour of visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service to begin at 11 a.m., at the Strong United Methodist Church, 8 Church Hill Rd., in Strong, with Rev. Dee Webber officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.