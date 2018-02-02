CANAAN - Gage Arthur Weeks, three days old, passed away Jan. 25, 2018 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

He was born Jan. 22, 2018 in Skowhegan, the infant son of Harry Weeks II and Desiree Strout.

He is survived by his father, Harry Weeks II of Canaan; 2 sisters, Delani and Kaylei Weeks both of Canaan; grandfather, Daniel Weeks and wife Nancy of Norridgewock; grandmother, Andrea Knowles and husband David of Skowhegan; grandfather, Jeff Strout of Cornville; 3 great grandmothers, Fern Weeks of Skowhegan, Mary Folsom of Pittsfield and Roberta Knowles of Skowhegan; great grandfather, Barry Strout and wife Adrienne of Dexter; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his mother, Desiree Strout.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Gage's memory to EMMC, c/o NICU, 489 State Street, Bangor, ME 04401.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976