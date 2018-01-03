Gail Chandler Miller, 71

GORHAM - Gail C. Miller, 71, passed away peacefully Dec. 21, 2017, surrounded by family and friends after a short but courageous battle with Mesothelioma.

Gail was born in Lexington, Mass., the daughter of Richard and Elsie Miller (Mueller). She graduated from Lexington High School, received an Associate Degree from Hampshire College and a Bachelors Degree in Business from The University of Southern Maine.

Gail enjoyed a successful 15 year Sales and Sales Management career in newspaper advertising. After working in Advertising Sales for the Nashua Telegraph she became the Classified Advertising Manager for the Portland Press Herald. Gail served as a Board Member and then Committee Chair for the Northeast Classified Advertising Managers Association (NECAM) while at the Portland Press Herald.

Upon leaving the newspaper business, Gail founded Milco LLC and Restoration Plus. Through her hard work and dedication she attained success in the purchase, restoration and management of six apartment houses in Southern Maine and New Hampshire.

Gail's great passion was her love of the outdoors, sunlight and nature. Downhill skiing, kayaking, mountain hiking, biking and swimming were among her many recreational pursuits. She was also a master gardener with a magic touch for making her gardens flourish.

She was a leading member of the Carrabassett Valley Outdoor Association, an 800 member outdoor recreation group located in Western Maine. Gail was a Trip Leader on many woodland hikes, kayaking trips and snowshoeing trips for CVOA. In 2015 Gail became CVOA's Treasurer. Her financial management skills significantly advanced CVOA's money management capabilities. Gail was also a founding member of SHHH, an educational and self help organization for persons with severe hearing disabilities. She often volunteered at Northeast Speech And Hearing in Portland. In recent years she performed volunteer work for Habitat For Humanity, helping to build affordable housing in the Portland, Maine area.

Gail is survived by her husband Joseph Loughran of Gorham; son William Miller and his wife Laura Miller of Sanford, daughter Christine C. Miller and her partner Thomas Troxel of Bensalem, Pa.; grandson John R. Williamson of Nipomo, Calif.; stepchildren Andrea Nault of Gorham, Rebecca Curtis of Gorham, David Loughran of Portland, Christopher Loughran of Salem, Mass., and Elizabeth McDonagh of Gorham; sister Gretchen Miller and partner Eric Nabors of Farmington, Conn.; nephew Joshua Ossen of Branchville, N.J., niece Deborah Ossen of Hartford, Conn.; cousins Ronald Parker and his wife Carolyn Parker of Belmont, Mass., Scott Mueller of Liverpool, N.Y., Susan Hoyt of Satellite Beach, Fla.; her best friend Ms. Sally Lancaster, of Standish.

Gail's family wishes to extend their thanks to the physicians and medical staff of Mercy Hospital for the loving care and attention Gail received throughout her illness.

A Celebration Of Life Service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Spire 29 On The Square in Gorham. A reception will be held following the service at the Spire 29 On The Square till 3 p.m.. The Spire 29 is located on 29 School St. in Gorham. Directions can be found at the Spire 29 web site; Spire29.com. Contributions to help find a cure for Mesothelioma can be made in

Gail Miller's name at the web site: Mesothelioma.com. To express condolences or participate in Gail’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.