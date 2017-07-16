Gale B. Young-Rodrigue (1956-2017)

FAIRFIELD - It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Gale B. Young-Rodrigue, 61, on July 10, 2017 after a brief illness. Gale was born in Western Massachusetts of Irish Heritage and adopted as a young child by John J. Young (Yuknavich) and Beatrice E. Young (Sidloski), both the first generation children of Lithuanian and Polish immigrants.

She was raised in Worcester, attending Worcester Public Schools.It was during these years that her lifelong love of all Sport, but in particular Basketball and Swimming, was developed alongside her father.She graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in 1974 and enrolled at Fitchburg State College in Fitchburg, MA, with a major in Education.She played varsity collegiate sports while at FSC, including Basketball and Volleyball.During these years she was also a proud member of the service-based sorority, Sigma Alpha Delta, the Adelphian Society. Here she forged many life-long relationships with her friends and Sisters. Graduating with Honors in 1978, she began her teaching career at Fitchburg High School.She spoke fondly of her days in the Annex and began what would be a long career as a Special Education Teacher.

In 1981 she moved to Maine and continued her teaching career at Lawrence High School, where she remained as a 7-12 Composite Resource Room teacher for the next 35 years.During this time she was a Coach, Class Advisor, Department Head, Consultant, Mentor and most importantly, a teacher and friend to the many students and adults who passed through her classroom.

She met the love of her life, Emile, in 1987 and they married a year later on July 2, 1988.She enjoyed exploring the coast of Maine, Musical Theater, fine dining, reading, spending time around her backyard pool, and of course all form of Sport.She was an avid New England sports fan,following the Patriots, Red Sox, the WNBA and of course, her Celtics.Every two years she would immerse herself in the Olympic Games, wherever they were held.

She enjoyed her life, her friends, her family and her career.She retired from teaching in June of 2016 after a total of 38 rewarding, hard-working and enjoyable years. She is survived by her husband, Emile, of Fairfield, Maine, a brother, James of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, her brother in-law Dan of Palmer, Alaska, her parents in-law, Carmeline and Emile Rodrigue of Clinton, Maine, her many cousins,and dear friends who agree they are richer for having known and loved her, but deeply mourn her loss.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at a later date and announced by the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Special Olympics of Maine, 125 John Roberts Road, South Portland, ME 04106 which serves the needs of the student population that she loves so well.