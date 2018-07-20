Galen E. Sawyer (1938-2018)

Galen E. Sawyer, 80 of Farmington, passed away July 11, 2018 at Togus. Galen was a very kindhearted and loving man born in Maine on April 24, 1938 to Louis and Laura Sawyer. He served in the U.S. Navy. Galen was an auto body mechanic and a certified scuba diver.

Galen lived in New Hampshire and Florida and lived out his days at the family homestead in Farmington. He will be sadly missed and forever loved.

He is survived by daughter, Tina M. Blake and her children Jessica and Jennifer; Carolyn and her children Rachel and Olivia; sons Galen Sawyer; Randy Sawyer and wife Cindy, their son Seth, their daughter Allisa and her daughter Skarlett, his daughter Christa and her children Emma and Sawyer; son Greg Sawyer and his children Jonathan, Christopher, and Gabriella. Galen is also survived by his sister Glenda Sawyer Seagers.

There will be no services at Galen’s request. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.directcremationofmaine.com.