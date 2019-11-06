Gary Allen Blodgett (1963-2019)

Gary Allen Blodgett, an avid hunter and jack of all trades, passed peacefully at home in his companions’ arms on Nov. 3, 2019 at the age of 58.

Born on June 30, 1961 in St john Vermont to Shirley Oliver and Julius Blodgett, Gary spent the early years of his life in New Hampshire before moving to Maine where he eventually settled down.

He worked for years as both a logger and a carpenter. His talents were limitless making him a jack of all trades. Gary was best known for not only his many talents and big heart but for his straight to the point bluntness…there was never any grey area. He was a hard-working man and took pride in all that he had accomplished from cutting the trees to make the lumber to building his home with his own hands. Gary enjoyed hunting and took great pride in being able to spend time with and teach his grandsons "Just how it's done."

Gary is loved by his surviving family: his companion of 31 years who stayed by his side until the very end, Tina Smith of Strong; their four sons: Chad Blodget and his daughters, Alyssa and Micayla of Westbrook; Mike Blodgett and his wife Stacy and their children Chucky and Rachel of Westbrook; Chris Smith of Phillips; Rusty Smith and his fiancée, Shana and their children Alexis, Jay and Kendra of Strong; their only daughter: Cody Billings ( Gary’s little Cody Anne) and her husband, Aaron and their Children Emilee, Dylan, Dakota, Jaymian and Quinn of Wilton; three sisters: Tina Wine and wife, Shelly of South Carolina; Candy Gusha and husband, Willy of New Hampsire; Rhonda Oliver and fiancé, Brent of New Hampsire; two brothers; Russel Oliver and family of Madison; Randy Oliver and family of Anson; His very bestfriend and David Bouffard and his wife, Evelyn (Evie) and their daughters ( or as Gary would say, his girls) Amy and Chrissy of New Hampsire; four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, cousins and may friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Stepfather Melvin Oliver, 16-year-old brother Julius and brother Ronnie.

Cremation care provided by Wiles Remembrance Centers; Adams- McFarlane Chapel Farmington Falls rd. Farmington Maine. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Saturday Nov. 16, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the Avon Town Hall on Rt. 4 in Avon, Maine.

