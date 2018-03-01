Gary Allen Picard (1966-2018)

MERCER - Gary Allen Picard, 51, of Mercer, passed away on Feb. 26, 2018.

He was born on May 13, 1966 in Skowhegan, the son of Michael and Rosie (Stevens) Picard.

After growing up in Skowhegan, he moved to Mercer to enjoy the quiet, country life. He resided next to his parents, which his family was very grateful for. Gary kept their driveway cleared, threw in countless cords of wood, and helped them with any small or major jobs on their home. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and usually took his father along with his buddies on ice fishing trips. Gary worked as an electrician, as well as a painter. He could fix anything – which he often did for others in exchange for a home cooked meal or a haircut. He had a good heart and would help anyone needing a helping hand.

Gary is survived by; his brother, Jeff Picard; his sisters, Michele Mosher and Bobbie Young; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both his parents, Mike and Rosie Picard. The family would like to thank Dean, Dale, Troy and Kevin for being such good friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring for Gary and his father Mike. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.