Gary Earl Hodge (1950-2018)

JAY - Gary Hodge, longtime resident of Jay, passed peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on Feb. 23 at the age of 67 from a long illness.

He was born in Rumford on Oct. 17, 1950 to Stanwood and Betty Hodge, the first of five children. He graduated from Jay High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force. After leaving the military he began his 33 year career at International Paper Company from which he retired. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending summers at his beloved hunting camp in Jackman.

He leaves behind his wife, Pamela of 43 years, his son Kevin of Salem, Mass., daughter Kelly and her husband Mark of Scarborough, as well as two granddaughters, Abigail and Paige. Gary is also survived by his mother, his sister Judith, and two brothers Timothy and Ronald. Gary was predeceased by his father and brother, Bruce.

There will be a celebration of life on March 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the VFW hall in Jay. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.

