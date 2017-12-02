Gary L. Gagnon (1946-2017)

RUMFORD - Gary L. Gagnon, 71, went to be with his wife, Ann Gagnon, who predeceased him, on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 at the Rumford Community Home.

Gary was retired from the local mill, an avid Nascar fan, enjoyed working on cars, was a big DIY (do it yourself) person. He was a natural Mr. Fix it. The family would like to thank the staff at the Rumford Community Home for everything they did and also Androscoggin Hospice. You people are amazing.

He is survived by his daughter Kim and her husband, Barry Breton, his son Keith, and his grandson Pvt. Antonio J. Gagnon. He was predeceased by his parents Armendine and Leonel Gagnon, his brother Peter and sister Rose Marie Gagnon Pomerleau.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.