Gayland Arthur Hunt (1941-2018)

HARMONY - Gayland Arthur Hunt, 77, passed away October 3, 2018 at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan.

He was born Sept. 11, 1941 in Norridgewock, the son of Roland C. and Melba J. (Goodrich) Hunt.

He was a graduate of Skowhegan High School class of 1961. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. He made several trips to Alaska with friends to fish and sightsee, and they were the best of times. He loved the woods and wildlife. Gayland was an independent and capable man. He was a hard worker and built a log cabin home for his family in Harmony with their help. Gayland was frugal and at one time the family jeep was 95% replacement sheet metal – a testament to his belief in making the most of what he had and over-coming adversity. Gayland was handy and tended to build things much more rugged than necessary. When he enjoyed an apple, there was a salt shaker in the other hand.

Gayland was predeceased by his sister, Catherine Ketchum. He is survived by his sister Carol McManus of Skowhegan; his daughter Peggy Nevells and husband Ed of Bradford, Peggy’s daughter Megan Stantial and husband Wayne and children Lydia and Jonah, and Peggy’s son Andrew Nevells; his son Ringo Hunt of Harmony; his son Eric Hunt of Harmony, Eric’s son James Tilley and partner Samantha White and children Carter and Lexi, and Eric’s daughter Monica Hunt; and his daughter Amy McRae of Eddington. Gayland is also survived by his life-long friend and mother of his children, Nina Brazier.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make donations in Gayland’s memory to the Harmony Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 14, Harmony, ME 04942. They provide an outstanding service to the community, and should be proud of the difference they make in people’s lives.

