SOUTH PARIS - George "Bill" Milford Dunham, 85, passed away at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris on Aug. 1, 2017, which was his 85th birthday.

He was born at home in Rangeley, on Aug. 1, 1932, the son of Milford and Gertrude Dunham. Bill graduated from Rangeley High School in the class of 1951 and joined the Air Force that same year.

In 1955, he was discharged from the Air Force, moved back to Rangeley, and married Lorrain Spiller. Bill worked different jobs until 1961, then was employed at Petroleum Distributors and the Mobil Station until 1971. At that time, he began work for Maine DOT, until his retirement in 1992. During the summer months, Bill also mowed the fairways at the golf course for the Chodosh’s. He was a member of the Rangeley Lakes American Legion Post #120 and Kemankeag Lodge #213 A.F. & A.M. where he was a past master.

He is survived by; his wife, Lorrain “Tinker” Dunham of Dallas Plantation; his daughter, Jennifer Dunham of Standish; his son, Kent Dunham of Schenectady, NY; his grandchildren, Matt, Danielle and Lauren.

He was predeceased by; his father and mother; and brothers, Edward, David, Phillip and Robert.

A special thank you goes to all the staff at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris, where Bill had been a resident since June 8, 2017.

Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.