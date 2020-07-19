George ‘Ernie’ Gould (1953-2020)

PHILLIPS - George “Ernie” Ernest Gould, 67, passed away on July 15, 2020 at his home in Phillips, with his family by his side.

He was born on June 26, 1953, in Farmington, the son of Lester and Leola (Kelley) Gould.

On June 19, 1976, he married Pamela Smith, in Phillips, and she predeceased him on February 15, 1995. Ernie was self-employed as a logger and also worked for M & H Logging. He was a member of the Narrow Gauge Riders ATV Club in Phillips. Ernie enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, playing horseshoes, and all activities.

Ernie is survived by his son, Brian Gould and wife Amber, and their children, Pamela, Brianna, Dylan, Temperance, and Mark; his son, Chad Gould and wife Penny, and their children, Casey, Tyler, Lila-Grace, and Grant; great grandson, John Mason; siblings, Celia Riendeau and husband Robert, Charlie Gould and wife Kathy, Rachel Bachelder, Gail Hinkley, Irvena Bachelder, Agnes Ross, Leslie Bachelder and husband Glendon, and Zelma Gould; many nieces and nephews; as well as Mac Smith, who was like a brother to him. He was predeceased by his wife Pamela; his parents, Lester and Leola Gould; his sister, Jane Gould; and his significant other, Sherry Gordon (Feb 13, 2017).

A celebration of life will be scheduled at the family’s discretion. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.