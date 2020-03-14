George Frederick Carter II (1945-2020)

STRONG - George Frederick Carter II, 74, of Strong, died peacefully at his home on March 7, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on April 6, 1945 in Augusta, the son of George, 1st and Flora (Richards) Carter.

At age 11, he moved in with his Aunt Barbara (Richards) and Milton Halls, with his cousins, Norma Wright, Donna Michaud, Rayma Jacobs, and Sharon Holmes. George attended Winthrop High School for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1963. He was stationed in Germany for two and a half years, receiving an honorable discharge in 1966. George was a hard working man, spending many years working as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator. For 18 years, he worked at Forsters Timber Unit, and then for 10 years at E.L. Vining & Sons.

George is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon Carter; daughter, Michelle Haley and family; sons, George Carter III and family, Alton Carter and family; step daughters, Autumn Dunton and family, Elizabeth Renshaw and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at George’s home, 142 Pillsbury Road, in Strong, from 1 to 3 pm. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938