George Fremont Butterfield Jr. (1957-2020)

LEWISTON - George Fremont Butterfield Jr. (63) passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Oct. 26, 2020 after a long 2 year battle with lung cancer.

George was born Oct. 8, 1957 to George Fremont Butterfield Sr. and Rebecca Jane (Bowler) Butterfield of Winthrop.

He attended school in Readfield and Winthrop before dropping out to pursue a career as a self employed mechanic. George was a lover of many things. Camping, fishing, boating, his Harley Davidson's, spending time with his family, racing oval and drag until hanging his helmet up in the late 80's. After that he enjoyed supporting his 3 sons with their racing goals.

In '79 he met Valerie Tripp, who gave him the 3 greatest gifts in life, their boys. Jason in `80, Matt in `82 and Joel in `94.

He is survived by his Sons; Jason and spouse Danielle of Farmington, Matt and spouse Rose of Mechanic Falls, and Joel of Lewiston.

Mother; Rebecca Butterfield of Lewiston, Sister; Carmen Butterfield of Lisbon, Brother; Wayne Butterfield and spouse Joy of Leeds, Baby Sis; Tammy Butterfield-Wilson and spouse Jim (whom he loved like a brother) of Lewiston. Grandchildren; Zachary Butterfield-Boutot, Gage Towers, Damon Butterfield and Tabitha Butterfield. Many nieces and nephews. He had a very special bond with neices; Becky, Taylor, her spouse Josh along with his great nieces and nephews Kaylee, Gemma, Jordan and Calvin. As well as many friends.

George is predeceased by his father George Freemont Butterfield Sr. and Nephew Shawn Boise.

There will be no service at this time per his request.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to his hospice nurses.

Any donations can be sent to :

C/O Tammy Wilson

1968 Lisbon Rd.

Lewiston, ME. 04240