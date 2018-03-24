George G. Plaisted (1936-2018)

JAY – George G. Plaisted, 81 a resident of Jay, passed away Friday, March 23 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born August 21, 1936 in Jay, the son of Ralph G. Plaisted and Florida (Belanger) Plaisted. George was a 1956 graduate of Jay High School. Following graduation he proudly served in the United States Air Force. On June 15, 1963 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, he married Elizabeth “Betty” Boucher of Livermore Falls.

George worked at International Paper Company at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay. He was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, a member of the International Paper Company Quarter Century Club, and a life member of the Amvets Post 33 in Jay. He and his wife Betty enjoyed wintering for 19 years in St. Cloud, Florida. While there, George enjoyed playing his guitar, working outside, and he was always glad to help anyone. George also loved to tinker, it didn’t matter what it was, he just enjoyed keeping busy. He is survived by his wife, Betty Plaisted of Jay, his daughter Cheryl Cole of Sanford, his son Kevin Plaisted and his wife Tracy of Jay, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson. He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters, Georgia Plaisted and Harriett Stansfield, and brothers Claris and Frank Plaisted. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 28 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at church prior to the funeral mass. Interment with military honors will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Jay, Maine. Arrangements Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. If desired in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard, PO Box 314, Livermore Falls, Maine 04254