George Henry Savage (1934-2017)

MADISON - George Henry Savage, 83, passed away April 3, 2017 at his home in Madison surrounded by his family.

He was born March 28, 1934 in Newport, the son of John and Floris (Cookson) Savage.

He was educated in the schools of Etna and Skowhegan, graduating from Skowhegan High School in 1952. On August 5, 1961, he married Marie Page in Skowhegan. He was employed for many years as a shoe shop worker in Skowhegan, Pittsfield, and Norridgewock. Then later, as a baker for Mr. DoNut in Waterville and Lorraine's Bakery in Skowhegan. He also took care of summer cottages at Lakewood.

George had a beautiful singing voice and was in his younger years, assistant choir director at the Centenary Methodist Church and sang at weddings. His most beautiful solo was “Oh Holy Night” at the Christmas services. He enjoyed fixing things, crossword puzzles, scrabble, long walks, swimming, lawn sales, and cherished time spent with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marie (Page) Savage of Madison; son, John R. Savage and wife Angelia of Sarasota, Florida; 2 daughters, Lisa F. Savage of Waterville, Laura E. Savage and husband Chris of South China; brother, Russel Savage of Cornville; 2 brothers-in-law, Ronald Page and wife Lois of Cornville, Gerald Page and wife Janice of Rochester, New Hampshire; 2 sisters-in-law, Penny Page of Sanford, Lisa Sandoval and husband Daniel of Cleveland, Ohio; 5 granddaughters, Jillian Savage of Augusta, Kiersten Savage of Richmond, Miette Savage of Augusta, Morgan Savage of South China, Aislynn Savage of South China; adopted by love, daughter, Banny Surette of Old Town; many much loved nieces and nephews; special cats, Boots and Milo.

The family would like to express heart-felt thanks to Dr. Paradis and staff for over 20 years of wonderful care and the Somerset Sports and Fitness family for so much kindness and support.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday April 15, 2017 at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service (Adams Chapel) 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in George's memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976-0453.