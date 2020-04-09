George M. Lavoie (1945-2020)

CANTON - George M. Lavoie, 75, a resident of Canton, passed away, Friday, March 27 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Livermore Falls on Feb. 5, 1945, the son of Arthur and Cecelia (Clark) Lavoie. He was a graduate of Livermore Falls High School. During his school years he worked at the Glove Shop Factory and delivered the daily paper.

After graduation he went to work for International Paper Company at the Otis Mill and then later at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay. In 1987, he worked for the Canton Water District and Waste Treatment plant as a Superintendent for three years. He then went back to International Paper Company where he worked as a piper in the maintenance department, retiring after 35 years. George was a member of the International Paper Company Quarter Century Club.

On March 7, 1970 at St. Mary’s Church in Wilton, he married Diane Stevens and they recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. His loves were sailing, music and spending summers at camp on Canton Lake. Sailing held a special place in his heart, sailing the New England Coast or inland on Lake Champlain in Vermont, Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire and Moosehead Lake in Maine. His sailing ability was also a finely honed skill as well as a fun sport for himself, his family and friends. He always looked out for anyone in distress and in need of a helping hand and would step up to help them.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Lavoie of Canton, his son Arthur Lavoie, wife LeeAnna and grandson, Jaziah Lavoie of Jay, his brother, James Lavoie and spouse Barry Roulias of Hallowell, and sister, Elaine Arsenault of Buxton.

He was predeceased by his parents, an infant sister, Patricia Lavoie, his brother, Donald Lavoie, and brother-in-law, Richard Arsenault.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held this summer at the Lavoie camp on Canton Lake and announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory can donate to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice. To donate visit https://androscoggin.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/