George R. Starkey (1956-2017)

BENTON - George R. Starkey, 60 of Benton passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 7 from complications resulting from his very recent diagnosis with pancreatic cancer. George was born on April 21, 1956 in Waterville to Richard and Virginia Starkey of China, Maine. George fell in love with and married his soulmate Dawn (Harris) Starkey on May 17, 1980 Together they raised a daughter Amy and a son Nicholas. George attended school in China, Maine and graduated from Erskine Academy in 1974. One of his first jobs was a Manager at McDonald’s in Waterville. He later joined the management team of Burger King in Augusta. For the last 21 years he was an Assistant Manager with McDonald’s Romad Co. most recently working at the Newport store. For the past several years he also enjoyed his part time job at Galusha’s Market in Clinton.

The most important part of George’s life was family. He thrived on being around family whether it be on yearly camping events at Beaver Brook Campground North Monmouth, Annual Fall trips to the Fryeburg Fair, hosting family Christmas parties, birthday parties, playing outside with his grandchildren RaeLeigh & Cooper or just sitting with friends and family visiting and drinking coffee. He enjoyed eating ice cream EVERY night and “tried” to annoy Dawn by clanging his spoon loudly against the completely empty bowl! His smile was contagious, his quick wit would always catch you by surprise and his enthusiasm for life was unmatched. He was more than okay with the nicknames we chose for him...HorHay, Hodge, Podge and Red. He NEVER turned down chocolate or a match of cribbage with his BFF Jim Sevey. There are no words to share how we’ll all miss him so much. To know George was to love George.

George was predeceased by his father Richard, his sister Lydia, his father-in -law David L. Harris, his nephew Robert Harris and his dear friend Melvin Hubbard

He is survived by his soulmate and love of his life, his wife Dawn (Harris) Starkey of Benton. His daughter Amy Starkey and her wife Jamie Routhier of Winslow and his son Nicholas Starkey of Benton. PaPa is loved and will be sorely missed by His pride and joys, granddaughter, RaeLeigh Autumn Starkey and grandson Cooper Reid Routhier-Starkey. His mother Virginia Starkey of Waterville, Sisters Sandra Keller and Paul of China and Heide Hotham and Chuck of China. His brothers Edward Starkey and his partner Mark Colonna of Wilton Manners, FL and Richard Starkey II of China. He’s also survived and loved by his extended in-law family, Mother-in- Law, Doris Harris, James and Donna Sevey, David and Celeste Harris, Danny Harris, Dale Harris all of Waterville, Brian and Debra Pelletier of Auburn, DeAnna Bennett and her partner Pete Tait of Winslow, Darryl and Denise Ames of Exeter, NH. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends….many, many friends.

Memorial Donations may be made to the DBA foundation in honor of his great niece Nadia who has been diagnosed with this life threatening bone marrow disorder. To make a donation by mail, please make checks or money orders payable to DBA Foundation and mail to: DBA Foundation PO Box 1092 West Seneca, NY 14224 Or to donate online visit: ​http://dbafoundation.org/donate/

Services will be held Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at Blessed Hope Advent Christian Church 10 Pleasant Street Waterville, ME 04901

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.