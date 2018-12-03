George W. Cummings, Sr. (1934-2018)

LIVERMORE FALLS – George W. Cummings, Sr., 84, passed away suddenly, Friday, November 30 at his home in Livermore Falls after working on his farm tractor.

He was born February 12, 1934 in Livermore Falls, the son of William H. Cummings and Florence (Buzzell) Cummings. He was a 1952 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. George proudly served in the U.S. Army. On February 14, 1960 at the First Baptist Church in Livermore Falls, he married the love of his life, Noreen York, RN of Wilton.

They made their home and raised their 7 children at the family home at Haines Corner. George was a proud man and loved devoting his life to his family. He enjoyed working his farm, selling grain, and owning a tree farm. One of his favorite things to do was bailing hay. George also had worked as an auto mechanic for Bailey Brothers, carpenter for Charles Barker and Robert Brackett, Director of Property Management for North Country Health Care also Pomeroy Hill Nursing Home, and as a sexton for Holy Cross Cemetery. He served as a Trustee for Modern Woodmen Chapter in Winthrop, and was an officer and member of New Norland Grange in Livermore Falls. He was active in the Maine Soil Conservation of Maine, the Androscoggin Beef Association and raising and showing Simmental Cattle. George was involved with his community and served as road commissioner in the 60’s & 70’s, assistant Town Manager in the 70’s, and as a selectman intermittently from 1964 to the present for the Town of Livermore Falls. He is survived by his wife, Noreen Cummings, RN, of Livermore Falls, his daughters, Stacey Lynn Linehan and her husband Patrick of Oakland, Tara Lea Chabot and her husband Steve of Livermore Falls, and Jennifer Marie DePalo and her husband Jeff of Long Island, NY, his sons, William H. Cummings II of Livermore Falls, George W. Cummings, Jr. of Fleming Island, FL. Jaye D. Cummings and his wife Jill of Chelsea and Dana M. Cummings of Atascadero, CA, 23 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, a brother Malcolm Cummings of Plainville, CT, sisters, Evelyn Wilkins of Lewiston and Janice Cummings of Ocala, FL.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, December 6th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1182 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Visiting hours will be from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Wednesday, December 5th at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment in the spring with full military honors at Pleasant View Cemetery, 51 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, Maine. In lieu of flowers if desired contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com