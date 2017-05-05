George W. Maxham Jr. (1950-2017)

FARMINGTON - George W. Maxham Jr., 66, of Farmington, passed away peacefully at his home on May 2, 2017.

He was born on Aug. 26, 1950 in Farmington, the son of D. Angela and George W. Maxham Sr.

He attended schools in Farmington and graduated in the class of 1969. On June 27, 1970, he married Sheila M. Dunham.

George actively served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1973, achieving the rank of Specialist E4, Aircraft Mechanic and Helicopter Repairman. He belonged to the Farmington Grange #12. For several years, he was the Scoutmaster of Farmington Troop 586, helping to rejuvenate the troop and provide leadership to many Farmington youth. He was a farmer and a leader in the local Franklin County Cooperative Extension office for multiple 4-H clubs, including the baby beef club, the sheep club, and the dairy club. He was active in multiple fairs including Fryeburg, Farmington, and North New Portland. George worked for the State of Maine Department of Transportation plowing and maintaining roads out of the Fairbanks garage for 28 years, survived an accident during the flood of ’87, and continued to keep the roads safe until his retirement in 2004.

George was a beloved father and family man providing a home, along with his wife, for his children, for over three dozen foster children and four fresh air kids. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with his family. Later in life, he spent many hours with a scroll saw making beautiful wooden gifts for friends and family to enjoy. George was a charismatic soul with a knack for bringing people together for the service of others. He will be missed by all who knew him and will forever be in the hearts of his friends and family.

He is survived by; two daughters, Gina L. Hobert and husband James of Farmington, Matrika M. Maxham of Phoenix, AZ; four sons, Branden J. Maxham and companion Michelle Gardina of Wareham, MA, James C. Maxham and companion Gina Verrastro of Albany, NY, Peter Berry of Madison, George W. Maxham of Wyman Township; eight grandchildren, Ariel, Tiffany and Teressa Hobert, Destinie and Isaac Maxham, Kiah Heron and Joseph Routson, Madison Berry; seven great grandchildren, Riley, Abbigail, Brendon, Carter, Joseph, Austin, and Braelyn; mother, D. Angela Maxham; two brothers, Daniel C. Maxham and wife Janice of Industry, Brian R. Maxham and wife Michelle of East Dixfield; four sisters, Mary E. Haley of Farmington, Kathleen N. Cochran of Phillips, Brenda C. LeBlanc and husband Donald of Temple, Melinda L. Lane and husband Ernest of New Vineyard; many nieces, nephews and close friends.

He was predeceased by; his wife, Sheila M. (Dunham) Maxham; son, Caleb W.S. Maxham; daughter, Joy A. Ackerman; father, George W. Maxham Sr.; and brother in-law, Paul D. Haley Sr.

Contributions for expenses may be made to: Gina L. Hobert, 175 Dunham Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 1:30 pm at the Dunham Cemetery, Reeds Mill Road, in Madrid, followed by a celebration of life gathering at George’s home, 173 Dunham Road, in Farmington.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.