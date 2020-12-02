George William Bradford (1949-2020)

NEW SHARON - George William Bradford, 71, of New Sharon, passed peacefully at his home on November 28, 2020 with his loving wife by his side.

George was born on September 17, 1949 in Quincy, MA the son of George and Eleanor (Perrone) Bradford. Before he moved to New Sharon, in the late 70s he lived in North Weymouth, MA and worked for the Department of Public Works. George was a volunteer firefighter when he first moved to New Sharon and worked in the shoe manufacturing industry. George was a bonafide collector of sports cards and enjoyed sharing them with friends and family. He loved bowling, watching sports, fast cars, the oldies, scratch tickets and poker. He spent many mornings hanging out at Douin’s chatting with the gang and the occasional laying of rubber when he would leave. He will be remembered for his kind heart.

He is survived by his wife Donna Lee (Gardner) Bradford, their two children, Jason A. Bradford of Belgrade, Anne Marie and her husband Edmund Sinnott II of Marshfield, MA and their son Chandler Bradford Sinnott. In addition, George is survived by three sisters Arlene Tavares and her husband Aguinaldo of Brockton, MA; Margaret Rabon of Tennille, GA, and Susan Wilson and her husband Brian of McCormick, SC. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews who all have wonderful memories of their uncle George.

He was predeceased by his parents, his stepfather John Logan, his sisters Dorothy Shuman and Sharon Zabkiewicz and Jason’s significant other Jennifer M. Gordon.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.