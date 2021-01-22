George Woodford (1936-2021)

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP - George Woodford, 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 17, 2021, at his home in Freeman Township.

He was born on June 27, 1936 in Boston, Massachusetts, son of Albert and Laura (Lewis) Woodford. George served his country in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1965, earning the rank of Corporal. On February 12, 1965, he married Georgie A. Donahue in Kingfield. George was employed at Forster Manufacturing Co. in Strong, and for over 40 years at H.G. Winter and Sons in Kingfield. He was active in the First Baptist Church and presently attended Western Mountains Baptist Church. He was a longtime member of the Kingfield Senior Citizens. George will be remembered for his wisdom, kindness, generosity, and constant smile.

George is survived by his wife of 55 years, Georgie Woodford of Freeman Township; daughter, Annette Stanley and husband Dean of Strong; three sons, Christopher Woodford and wife Becky of Scarborough, Patrick Woodford and wife Meaghan of Portland, Adam Woodford and wife Michelle of Readfield; and his sister, Carolyn Knapp of Fairfield. He loved his grandchildren, Connor Stanley, Allison Ames and husband Sean, Emily Espeaignnette and husband Jared, Sarah Stanley, Declan Stanley, Cameron Woodford and wife Charlotte, Delaney Woodford, Kasper, Emmett and Ronan Woodford, Hannah, Shylah, Molly and Willow Woodford. He had a special relationship with his four great granddaughters, Chloe and Maeve Ames, Adeline and Charlotte Espeaignnette.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. Donations in George’s memory can be made to Western Mountains Baptist Church, PO Box 264, Kingfield, ME 04947. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.