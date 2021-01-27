Georgette (G.G.) R. Casey (1931-2021)

FARMINGTON – Georgette (G.G.) R. Casey, 89, formally of Livermore Falls, passed away at Orchard Park in Farmington on Thursday, January 21.

She was born July 14, 1931 in Berlin, New Hampshire, the daughter of Alex and Yvette (Rousseau) Desjardins. Georgette attended schools in Jay, Maine. On December 29, 1965 in Livermore, she married Paul E. Casey. They were married for almost 26 years before his passing in 1991. Georgette worked at Norwalk Shoe and Bass shoe, where she retired. Georgette and Casey were members of LeParessaux Club in Rumford. Georgette enjoyed playing beano at the Knights of Columbus in Jay. She also enjoyed playing the penny slots at the Casinos. Georgette loved going on camping trips to Worthley pond, going to Fryburg Fair and Old orchard beach, and especially spending time at her daughter Elaine’s pool. She also liked her annual spring trip with Gary to Canada for “Sugar Sunday.”

She is survived by her sons; Gary Woodcock and wife Darlene and their children, and Woody Woodcock and wife Dorita and their children Ashley and Alison, her daughter Elaine Spugnardi and husband Jere and their son Tyler, also many great-grandchildren, and many special cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Paul, brothers, Raymond and Joseph (Joker) Desjardins, and sister, Lucille Porter.

