Gerald Albert Gorneau (1953-2017)

WATERVILLE - Gerald Albert Gorneau, 64, passed away peacefully Sept. 23, 1917 at Oak Grove Center in Waterville, after a brief illness.

He was born June 27, 1953 in Waterville, the son of Alcide H. and Doris M. (Soucy) Gorneau.

He was educated in the Waterville schools and graduated from Waterville High School in 1971. He attended Job Corb in Bangor as a young man, which was life changing for him. While there he learned life skills and a basic trade in carpentry and custodial services. He was employed by Clean Sweep, WABI channel 5, Nestbuilders, and was always a reliable hard worker, and was willing to do whatever was needed to get the job done.

Gerald was quite a story teller and was ready with a quick, witty response. It made his day to make the people he interacted with laugh. His big kind heart was shared by many.

His happiest times were on his motorcycle. Someone once asked him, “Do you use a map?” his response was “Did the pilgrams need a map!”. He would ride from the first sign of hot top in the spring till the first snow of winter. He also enjoyed working on his train set, putting puzzles together, and making hook rugs for gifts. His favorite was playing cards with the family.

Gerald is survived by 3 brothers, Roger Garneau and wife Barbara of Connecticut, Ray Gorneau and wife Elizabeth of Standish, and Michael Gorneau and wife Theresa of North Vassalboro; 3 sisters Julianna Lyon of Waterville, Geraldine Sidmore (his twin) of Waterville, and Louise Pooler and her husband Michael of Belgrade, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers Robert and Louis Gorneau.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 6, 1917 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Cemetery, Grove Street, Waterville. A celebration of life will follow for family and friends, at O’Brian’s at the Best Western Upper Main St, Waterville, ME 04901.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Gerald memory to Maine General Hospice, P O Box 828, Waterville, ME 04901. Special thanks to the staff at Oak Grove Center for their amazing care.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd, Skowhegan, Me 0497.