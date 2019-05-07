Gerald Alonzo Corson (1927-2019)

JAY - Gerald Alonzo Corson, 92, of Jay, passed away on May 3, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born on March 14, 1927, in Madrid, the son of Alonzo “Lonnie” and Hazel (Reed) Corson, the youngest of eight children.

He was educated in the schools of Madrid and Phillips. At age 15, Gerald went to work, then at the age of 17, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy where he served his country from April of 1944 to May of 1946.

On Nov. 16, 1946, Gerald married Evelyn Wilson and they had two sons, Roger and Garry (predeceased) Corson.

Gerald worked in the local mills for several years, and for 11 years at the Pillsbury Dairy in Phillips. In 1969, he retired as foreman from the Maine Department of Transportation in the Rangeley region, after 23 years with the MDOT. In 1971, the Corsons moved to Dallas Plantation from Avon. In 1990, they moved to Strong, and in 2004, they moved to Jay. Gerald was a member of the Strong American Legion Johnson-Cox Post #78 and the VFW. For several years, he coached Little League Baseball in Phillips.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 72 years, Evelyn Corson of Jay; son, Roger Corson and wife Nancy of Strong; four grandchildren, Marlayne Brace and husband Rick of Dover, MA, Keith Corson and wife Tammy of Tremont, RaAnne Wahl of Kingfield, and Derek Harris and adopted daughter, Brenda Harris, both of Newport News, VA; eight great grandchildren; two great, great granddaughters; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; son Garry; five sisters, Clara Corson, Dorothy Kinney, Geraldene Morrell, Ernestene Cahoone, and Marie Huff; two brothers, Harold and Norman Corson; several uncles and aunts.

Donations in Gerald’s memory may be made to the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at the Strong Church of the Nazarene, 78 N. Main St., in Strong, with Pastor John Evans officiating. Interment will be at the Village Cemetery in Strong. A reception will follow burial services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.