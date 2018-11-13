Gerald C. Damon (1929-2018)

FARMINGTON - Gerald C. Damon, 88, of Jay, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, with his daughter, Mandy, by his side at Orchard Park Rehabilitation & Living Center.

Gerald was born in Niagara Falls, New York on Nov. 15, 1929, to Harold and Gertrude (Witkop) Damon. He is predeceased by his parents and his loving wife, Judith (Reimer) Damon.

Jerry, as he preferred to be called, worked at the International Paper Mill in North Tonawanda, New York before moving to Jay, Maine with his wife. After brief employment at the International Paper in Jay, Jerry went on to the James River/Otis Mill where he retired in the mid-1990's.

Jerry was a joyful person with an infectious smile, and he was quick to make friends wherever the day took him. He enjoyed telling stories from his younger years, working on cars, and tinkering around the house. In his downtime, he took pleasure in reading car magazines, the newspaper, and watching silent movies and westerns. Jerry also loved having his Maxwell House instant coffee every day, and lifting weights (which he continued to do at 88-years-old!)

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Mandy Damon of Jay, Maine; son Stephen Damon of North Tonawanda, New York; daughter Cynthia Damon of North Tonawanda, New York, and many more beloved family members and friends.

A special thank you to all the staff at Orchard Park for their loving and dutiful care of Jerry in his last days.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington, Maine. He will be interred at Lakeview cemetery in Wilton beside his wife.

