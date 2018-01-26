Gerald E. Gagnon (1931-2018)

BENTON - Gerald E. Gagnon passed away Jan. 21, 2018 at his home.

He was born March 2, 1931 in Benton, the son of Francis and Marion (Dyer) Gagnon. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years Lucille Evelyn Gagnon, his mother, father and brother Francis Jr.

He served in the United States Marine Corps in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1953 due to family hardship following the death of his father. He married Lucille Levasseur on June 16, 1956 in Winslow. He is survived by his four daughters: Debbie Savage of Skowhegan, Linda Wood and husband James of Fairfield, Cindy Gagnon and partner Joyce Wyand of Benton, and Kathleen Gagnon-Rood and husband Michael of Jefferson; six grandchildren Jeremy Gagnon of Fairfield, Angela, Robert and Lucia Haywood of Charlotte, NC, Richard Haywood of Long Beach, CA, and Antoinette Gagnon of Augusta; and his eight great-grandchildren: Gavin Lachance, Isaiah and Iriahnna Haywood, Deacon and Makalya Gagnon, Aaliyah and Aarikah Haywood and Rowan Pooler. He is also survived by his siblings Ronald Gagnon, Beatrice Roy, Dianne Davis and many nieces, nephews and their children.

Gerald worked for Maine Central Railroad for 30 years. While working there, he also enjoyed raising a small herd of beef cows. He loved the life of farming. After his retirement, he opened C&G Antique Shop where he enjoyed buying and selling antiques and refinishing oak furniture. He and his wife Lucille loved to travel every January and February to warmer climates. They spent many winters in El Paso, TX and eventually Panama City, FL. They made many lifelong friends throughout North America during their travels.

The family would like thank the wonderful people of Maine General Hospice staff and the incredible care given to him by his special angels here on earth; a heart felt thank you to care givers: Lorri Wilson, Kristen Robbins, Mike Levesque, Dawn Loman, Betty Michaud and other special people who took care of him.

A mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, February 7 at 11:00 AM at St. John’s Church, 26 Monument St, Winslow, ME. At his request there will be no public viewing held.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd, Suite #130, Lanham,MD 20706

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME.