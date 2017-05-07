Gerald Edgar Martin (1925-2017)

HARTLAND - Gerald Edgar Martin, 91, passed away May 4, 2017 at his home in Hartland surrounded by his family. He was born August 5, 1925 in Hartland, the son of Ervin W. And Vivian (Cookson) Martin.

He was educated in the schools of Hartland and Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School in 1943. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the US Navy until his honorable discharge. On November 23, 1985 he married Patricia Bowman on St. Albans Mountain. He was a member of the Hartland Planning Board for over 40 years, was a full time member of the Mountain Boys and loved hunting, going to auctions and spending time at camp with his family.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 31 years, Patricia (Bowman) Martin of Hartland; 4 sons, Donald Martin and wife Kathy of Wallingford, Connecticut, Bradley Martin of Bryant Pond Maine, Eric Martin and wife Shelley of New Port Maine, special son, Skip Tash and wife Molly of Pittsfield Maine; 3 daughters, Judy Pike of Bryant Pond, Maine, Rebecca Martin of Salem, Massachusetts, Beverly Fenner of Lady Lake, Florida; grandchild, Savanna Knowles and husband AJ and great grandchild Kooper Vaughan; 20 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Raymond Martin and wife Beverly of Hartland, Maine; sister-in-law, Virginia Martin of Veazie, Maine; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Selden Martin.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Gerald's memory to the Hartland Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Tim Kuespert, Fire Chief, PO Box 280, Hartland, ME 04943.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976