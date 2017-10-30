Gerald George Knox (1934-2017)

SIDNEY - Gerald George Knox, 83, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 25, 2017 at Inland Hospital in Waterville, Maine surrounded by his family. He was born May 29, 1934 in Oakland, the son of Melville George and Jenny Pauline (Mulliken) Knox.

He graduated from Williams High School in 1953 and on Sep. 22, 1956 married Joyce Wilbur in Oakland. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United State Air Force until his honorable discharge. Gerald was employed as a machinist from 1967 until his retirement in 1996 by Central Maine Railroad. He was a member of the American Legion Decker Simmons Post and an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed four-wheeling, hunting, fishing, camping and snowmobiling. He was a devoted family man.

Gerald is survived by 2 sons, Craig Knox and wife Tracy of Sidney, Kirby Knox and wife Brenda of Sidney; 2 daughters, Crystal Howe and husband Steve of Sidney, Shari Cole and husband Brian of Sidney; 3 sisters, Faye Kitchin of Readfield, Peggy Gosselin and husband Joe of Florida, Cindy Mosher and husband Sandy of Rome; grandchildren, Justin Knox, Jasmine Cole, Lance Cole, Cody Knox, William Eaton; great grandchildren, Dawson Lizotte, Gabe Jackson; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Wilbur Knox; 2 sisters, Sandra Knox Reyes, Bonnie Knox Bourgoin; grandchildren, Sabrina Knox, Amanda Jackson, Tori Knox; parents, Melville and Pauline (Mulliken) Knox; and partner, Maxine Peters.

A Celebration of Life will be held, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 from 3:30 to 5:30 pm at the American Legion, Church Street, Oakland.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Gerald's memory to the Betsy Ann Ross House of Hope, PO Box 5661, Augusta, ME 04330.