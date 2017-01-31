Gerald Kennard, Sr. (1941-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Gerald Kennard, Sr., 75, passed away on Jan. 26, 2017 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

He was born on Nov. 18, 1941, in Caribou, the son of Grace L. Worth. He was educated in the schools of Norridgewock and in 1979 married Eva Currier in Madison.

He enjoyed many years of carpentry work with his brother, Stanley. He was employed for many years by Indian Oil, D.W. Small, and Irving Oil. Gerald enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, hunting, canoeing, 4-wheeling, camping, and dancing. His favorite past time the last couple of years was mowing the field at camp with Eddie.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 37 years, Eva Kennard; son, Gerald Kennard, Jr. and wife Tammy of Skowhegan; daughter, Andrea Carrier and husband Jimmy of Skowhegan; brother, Johnny Kennard and wife Dolly of Madison; grandchildren, Nichole, Bethany, Lucas, Camellia, Nicholas, Michaela, Zachary, Alysha, and Jason; six great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his mother, Grace Worth; two brothers, Stanley F. Kennard and Carlton Kennard; and step-son, Michael Heald.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge, 21 Silver Street, Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Gerald's memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976 or Hospice of Somerset County, PO Box 3069, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.