Gerald Walter Tripp Sr. (1950-2017)

JAY - Gerald Walter Tripp Sr., 67, of Jay passed away at his home on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

He was born March 14, 1950 in Lewiston the son of Arthur and Evelyn Tripp.

He graduated from Lewiston Schools and was a cross country truck driver for most of his life. Gerald enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a talented guitarist.

Gerald is survived by his wife Rachael; three sons, Gerald Walter Tripp Jr., Ryan Tripp, and Allen Tripp; three sisters Patricia Dill, Linda Jordan, and Cindy Hawthorne; and two brothers Arthur Tripp and Frank Tripp.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2017 6-7:30pm at Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. A benefit supper to assist the family with expenses will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 6:00pm at Cell 53, 347 Lisbon Street, Lewiston.

