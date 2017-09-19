Geraldine Francis Walker (1933-2017)

MEXICO - Geraldine Francis Walker, 84, passed away on Sept. 14, 2017 at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center.

She was born on Aug. 6, 1933, in Winn, the daughter of Arthur and Eva (Gallant) Moro.

She graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford, in the class of 1950. For many years, Geraldine worked as a bus driver for Western Maine Transportation, and then for several years for Hope Association in Mexico, before retiring. She loved spending time in Prince Edward Island visiting friends and family, walking the beaches, collecting sea glass, and listening to Celtic and folk music. She also enjoyed reading poetry and playing cribbage. She had a wealth of knowledge, a great sense of humor, and a quick wit about her.

Geraldine is survived by; three daughters, Lisa Hall and husband Steve of Rangeley, Sue Cormier of Mexico, and Monique Cormier of Portland; three sons, Michael Cormier and wife Kathi of North Carolina, Greg Cormier and wife Trudi of Rumford, Nelson Cormier and wife Sherry of Conway, NH; eleven grandchildren and several great grandchildren; two brothers, James Moro of Mexico and John Moro Sr. Of Peru; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; and brother, William Moro.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Edgewood Rehab and Living Center and Beacon Hospice for their wonderful care. Donations in Geraldine’s memory may be made to: Edgewood Rehab and Living Center, 221 Fairbanks Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 133 Middle Street, in Farmington, with Father Martel officiating. A reception will follow at the church parish hall.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.