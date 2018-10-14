Geraldine “Gerry” L. Chapin (1943-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Geraldine “Gerry” L. Chapin, 75, died Monday, October 8, 2018 at her home in Skowhegan, surrounded by her caring and loving family. She was born May 10, 1943 in Skowhegan, the daughter of the late Harold and Myrtle (Blair) Ellis.

Geraldine was a devoted wife, treasured mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, adored friend to many and loved Jesus, and her family and friends more than life. She enjoyed the simple things in life which included gardening, quilting, cooking, yard sales, eating junk food, and spending all the precious moments in between with those closest to her.

She is survived by her 3 children, Jeffery Stillman and wife Terry of Alexandria, Virginia, Karen (Stillman) Lustig and husband Mike of St. Croix, Virgin Islands, and Brian Chapin and wife Laura of Parker, Colorado; 3 siblings, Tommy Ellis, Marie Perkins, and Larry Ellis; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 12 nieces and nephews; treasured adopted family, Angie and George Hobbs; and her true companion of the last 10 years and beloved pug, Spencer. She was predeceased by siblings, Charlene Gunst and Edward Ellis.

Geraldine has chosen not to have a formal funeral service or visitation hours and her ashes will be scattered alongside the ashes of her late husband, Tom.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Geraldine’s memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Email: donors@stjude.org

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.