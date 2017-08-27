LIVERMORE FALLS – Geraldine I. “Red” Ross, 80, of Church Street, Livermore Falls, died early Thursday evening at her home after losing her battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 30, 1937, in Chisholm, a daughter of Francis and Jeanne (Doiron) Ouellette and received her education at St. Rose School and Jay High School. From 1961-1983, she was married to Henry Faunce, Jr. and from 1984 until the time of his passing in 2013, was married to Arthur Ross.

Mrs. Ross worked at local shoe shops, as a waitress, and at Wal-Mart. She also sewed for local businesses. She was a life member of the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Amvets. She was a communicant of St. Rose and was a member of the Daughter’s of Isabella.

She enjoyed playing on the computer, crafts and sewing, dancing 3 nights a week, going to local clubs and socializing, and helping to raise funds to help veteran’s in need.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie Jacques and long-time partner, Richard Olsen of Livermore Falls; 2 sons, Richie Faunce and his wife, Ruthie of Pensacola, FL and Reggie Faunce and long-time partner, Becki Gargaro of San Jacinto, CA; sister, Ann Marshall of Mexico; brother, Patrick Ouellette of Tucson, AZ; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; She was predeceased by her two husband’s; a brother, Gerald Ouellette; and son, David Faunce.

Condolences, tributes, and a memorial video may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay. Private interment will be at the New Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.