Germaine (Pare) Belanger (1934-2018)

WATERVILLE - Germaine (Pare) Belanger of Augusta passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Mount Saint Joseph’s following a long illness. She will be met with open arms by her mother, father, sisters, and brother. She was born in Augusta on June 9, 1934, the daughter of Albenie and Lauretta (Lessard) Pare.

She was employed at Augusta General Medical Center. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. Her greatest joy was spent with her husband hunting, doing seek and find books, knitting, going for long rides and making sure she would never go anywhere without her lipstick.

Germaine is survived by her loving husband of 59 and a half years, Leo; a son, Rodney and wife Therese; a daughter, Betty Willett; 4 grandsons, Eric Willett, Travis Willett, Christian Belanger, Albenie “Ben” Belanger; a great grandson, Henry Belanger; sister, Laurette Rowe; sister-in-law Angie Belanger; brother-in-law, Libby Belanger and wife Joanne; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Marie Ann Fortin, Jeanne d’Arc Quirion, Ida Bowdin, Marie Yvette Austin, Rose Pare, Rolande Poirier, Rita Belanger and Theresa Whitley; half-brother, Adjutor Pare; half-sisters, Chantel Clark, Rose Deschaine and Clorinthe Pare.

There will be no visiting hours at her request. Committal services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Germaine’s memory to Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 PetHaven Lane, Augusta, ME 04330

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.