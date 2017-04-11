Gertrude E. (Girgnon) Bizeau (1935-2017)

HARTLAND - Gertrude E. (Girgnon) Bizeau, 82, passed away April 7, 2017 at her home.

She was born March 3, 1935, the daughter of Arthur O. And Gertrude E. (Lumbert) Grignon. She was a member of the Hartland Baptist Church and loved flower arrangements and painting.

She is survived by her son, Sidney J. Bizeau of Corinna; 3 daughters, Susan Brooks of Oxford, Mississippi; Kathy-Jo Bizeau and fiancé Steven Morrell of Hartland, Trudy (Gertrude) E. Bizeau of Randolf; step daughter, Nancy Smith and husband Rex of Hartland; 4 grandsons, Kelcy Books and wife Tracy of Oxford, Mississippi, Chadwick Bizeau of Randolf, Tehran Randlett of Hartland, Jason Morse and wife Ashley of Ripley; 3 granddaughters, Rachel Brooks and partner Robert Larabee of Holden, Morgan Randlett of Pittsfield, Loretta Hass and husband Ray of Franklin, New Hampshire; many great grandchildren; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Carey of Hartland; 2 brothers, Bernard Grignon and wife Paula, Edward Grignon and wife Florence; sister, Beverly Langley; many more great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph E. Bizeau.

Special thanks to Nancy Russ, hospice nurse; Heather and Nicole caregivers; and her day and night companion, Ginny.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Hartland Baptist Church in Hartland.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Gertrude's memory to the First Baptist Church, 10 Elm Street, Hartland, ME 04943.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.