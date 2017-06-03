Gertrude “Trudy” Ellen McCrillis Crowley (1941-2017)

WILTON - Gertrude “Trudy” Ellen McCrillis Crowley, 76, passed away on May 31, 2017 at her residence in Wilton, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

She was born on May 22, 1941 in Livermore Falls, the daughter of Gerald, Sr. and Leona (Beane) McCrillis. She was educated in the schools of Livermore Falls and was in in the class of 1959. On February 22, 1980, Trudy married Norman Crowley at their residence on MaGrath Road in Wilton. In her early years, she attended the Nazarene Church in Livermore Falls and later on, the Jay Baptist Church. Over the years, she worked at the Village Sandwich Shop, as well as private home health care, and private home cleaning business, in the Wilton area. Trudy provided love and support to many people in her life. She helped with fundraisers and music benefits and took young people into her home that needed help. She enjoyed country music as a singer and songwriter, and wrote a song titled “I Wish For You”, and received a 2007 “Future Star” trophy from DECMA Music Association.

Trudy is survived by; her loving husband, Norman Crowley of Wilton; her daughters, Tammy Hall Eldredge of New Hampshire, Carol Hall-Walker of Rhode Island, Julie Fournier of Massachusetts, and Tanya Baldwin of Maine; her son, Jay Hall of Maine; her foster daughter, Denise Richardson of Colorado; fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. She was predeceased by; her daughter, Joy Baldwin; and her stepson, Norman R. Crowley Jr.

Donations in Trudy’s memory may be made to the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

A Memorial Service by Chaplin Susan Schnell and Celebration of Life event will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 64 Jewell St., in Jay. All are invited to a luncheon and music open jam session. A private interment will be at St. Peters Cemetery in Lewiston.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.