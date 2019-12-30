Gilbert “Gill” Breitberg (1930-2019)

EAST WILTON – Gilbert “Gill” Breitberg, 89, of Main Street, East Wilton, died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 21, at his home with loved ones by his side. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, Dec. 13, 1930, a son of Max and Lena (Schwartz) Breitberg. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean Conflict where he received the Purple Heart.

Mr. Breitberg was an accomplished photographer, owned a gun shop and was at one time, a brilliant stand up comic as well as one of the last cowboys out of Chicago. He worked with assisting disadvantaged adults for a time as well as Lawry’s seasonings. He was a woodworker, etched glass and enjoyed motorcycling.

He is survived by his two daughters, Marla Drake and her husband, Ronald of Redlands, CA and Moreyn Kamenir and her partner, Jeffrey Van Fleet; 3 grandchildren, Jillian Snyder and her husband, Paul, and Rachael Drake and Aaron Drake; 3 great grandchildren, Elijah, Micah, and Judah; and his long-time companion, Naomi Henderson.

Funeral services with Military Honors will be held Friday, January 3 at 12 Noon at the Chapel at the New Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in his memory to the DAV Maine, PO Box 3415, Augusta, ME 04330-3415. Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.