Gladys C. ‘Glady’ McLeary, 97

HALLOWELL - Gladys C. 'Glady' McLeary died on Aug. 28, 97 years young, at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta following a brief illness.

She was born in Sanford, the daughter of Grace Russell Clark and George W. Clark. She attended Sanford schools, University of Maine at Orono and the Chamberlain School in Boston. In 1940 she met Robert B. McLeary Jr. of Farmington at UMO. They were married Jan. 9, 1944, when Lt. McLeary was on Christmas leave from Chapel Hill, NC.

Gladys worked at RH White, Boston; DW Adams in Augusta; and in her father's Dry Goods store in Sanford. She was active in the Readfield United Methodist Church and in the Order of the Eastern Star, Lafayette Chapter. She and Bob moved to Readfield in 1966, and enjoyed 35 years among dear friends in the neighborhood and community. In April of 2000 they were part of a handful of 'Pioneers' at Granite Hill Estates, being first residents to occupy. They enjoyed the fellowship of wonderful friends and neighbors there.

Gladys was predeceased by a brother, Winston R Clark; two infant daughters; and a daughter, Janet Russell Baxter at the age of 30 years. Bob died in January 2001.

She is survived by granddaughter, Julie Baxter Bogart, and son Chase, of Kennebunk; granddaughter Amy Alexander, her partner Roger Suckow of Brunswick, and her son Joseph Chavez in New Orleans; and sister in law, Nan McLeary Stanek and husband Bill, of Industry and Punta Gorda, Fla.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with an 11 a.m. service to follow at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, 1 Church St, Augusta.

It would make Glady most happy if in lieu of flowers, the Readfield United Methodist Church could be considered, with a donation in her name. (PO Box 286, Kent’s Hill ME 04349; readfieldchurch.org)

