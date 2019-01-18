Gladys Elaine Wells (1932-2019)

FARMINGTON - Gladys Elaine Wells, 86, of Farmington, passed away peacefully on Jan 13, 2019 with family by her side.

She was born in Farmington on Oct. 12, 1932, the daughter of Lawrence and Gladys Metcalf Adams.

Elaine graduated from Farmington High School in 1950. In addition to raising her family, she co-owned and worked at Jack’s Trading Post and the family ice cream shop in Fairbanks. She was actively involved in many community activities such as The Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Auxiliary, New Vineyard Historical Society, The Merry Plinksters Ukulele group, and the Red Hat Society.

Included in Elaine’s many hobbies and interests were crafts, painting, gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting, basket-weaving, quilt-making, making music, genealogy, the Fairbanks School, going to garage sales and visiting with friends and family.

Elaine is survived by children Jeffrey Wells (Donna), Sheryl Wells-Duras(Alan), Michael Wells (Sandra), Patrick Wells (Cheryl), seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Albert Bradley Wells, her parents, and brothers John, Duane, and Charles.

A Celebration of Elaine’s Life will be held in the Spring.

Donations may be sent in her name to:

The Fairbanks School

C/O Cindy Kemble

PO Box 505

Farmington, Me 04938