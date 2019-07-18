Gladys “Kay” Williams (1932-2019)

FARMINGTON – Gladys “Kay” Williams, 87, of Farmington, died peacefully Saturday morning at the Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington with her husband at her side. She was born in Livermore Falls, May 2, 1932, a daughter of Harrison and Clara (Robinson) Nichols and was a graduate of Livermore Falls High School where she was a majorette in the band. In 1950, she married Roger Williams and they lived in various parts of the country while raising a family. In the early 1970’s they purchased The Luce Studio from Piney Woodman in Farmington and she helped her husband successfully operate the Studio.

Kay’s family was her life’s focus and her favorite pastime was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed candlepin bowling, dancing, especially square dancing, Blue Grass Picking Parties where she would sing her heart out to “Good Old Mountain Dew” which was her absolute favorite. She also enjoyed her flower gardens and bushes, crocheting, and spoiling her dog Casey.

She will be forever loved by her family; husband, Roger of Farmington; children, Debra Harris and her husband, Adrian of Farmington, Brenda Fluery and her husband Phil of Mt. Vernon, Rhonda Jones and her husband, Steve of North Turner, and Roger Williams, II and his wife Sherry of Turner; 9 grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, 1 living sibling, her sister Mable and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Rita Nichols. She was predeceased by brothers: Elmore, Vern, Arthur, Donald and Elmer and infant sister, Harriet.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 2pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Center Monday, July 22nd 5pm – 7pm. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. The family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Kay’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine, 383 US Route 1, #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074. Condolences and memories may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.